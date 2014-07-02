Meme Watch: The U.S. Soccer Team May Have Lost Yesterday, But Tim Howard Won The Internet

You could have tweeted literally anything around 5:30 p.m. EST yesterday, and no one would have noticed. Have something against the Jews you’ve been meaning to get off your chest? Well, you missed your chance, because the afternoon and evening of July 1, 2014, belonged to Public Enemy fan Tim Howard, the hero America needs right now (he can bring back Happy Endings, right?). The man can seemingly do no wrong. Hell, even his high school yearbook quote is perfect.
Howard won’t be able to buy a beer for himself in AMURCAH for years, which is especially amazing because WE LOST. Not that it was his fault — he was about as great as he could be, and if I ever see Howard on the street, I’m going to give all the orange wedges I have on me. But that’s just my present. Here are the Internet’s.
This is the best thing the internet has produced this year.
Seconded.
I concur. Goalkeeper named Man of the Match in a 2-1 defeat? That’s fucking amazing. This man deserves all the memes.
Could Tim Howard have prevented the Red Wedding? Probably.
America – Where the complete and utter defensive failure of the team leads to the individual success of one man.
Screw people, look out for yourself, God bless this country.
Is there anything more American than pretending to care about something for a few weeks only to completely forget about it for years until some new source makes reminds of it?
Yep. Bitching about it on the internet.
And then forgetting who bitched about it first.
Homeboy set the record for most saves in the history of the World Cup, even with the two he let go by. The captain of the team that beat him even bowed in awe.
You need to shut the fuck up and quit being so goddamn ignorant.
Isn’t making funny memes instead of pouting and complaining the very definition of “getting over it”? You’re weird.
eat a bag of eagle flavored cock @xinyourmouthalso
I read this post in the voice of Marco from Die Hard.
I was over it before the World Cup started.
It’s our birthright as Americans to be stupid.
Also, it’s our birthright to tell you to blow it out your ass, shitlips.
@ Silent Mic
I read your last sentence like…
[www.youtube.com]
Or this…
[www.youtube.com]
Tim Howard v Chuck Norris….I’m just putting that out there
Tim Howard would stop more people at the border.
haha beerguy, exactly
Now remember, the entire Mexican has to cross the border in order for it to count. If Howard stops the man with even one toe still in Mexico, it’s no goal, Or should I say, GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOALLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL.
Definitely more the second one. Not angry at that guy, not worth the effort for a troll. Just matter-of-fact.
This is the internet, princess. You’re allowed to swear without the asterisks. But seeing how you type words like “cus” and “cept” and have the spelling abilities of a mildly retarded child, I’m guessing you’re probably twelve years old. (And let’s guess, from … England? Remind me, how’d the Cup work out for you this time? Fourth place in a weak group? Wow, impressive.)
Also, we advanced not by losing, but by putting up the second-most points in a group with Germany and Portugal. For someone who wants to lecture the rest of us about our lack of soccer knowledge, you seem to have zero understanding of how the Cup works. It’s almost like you’re some kind of fucking moron.
@Otto Man Forgot the “No offense”
You’re melting the ice caps with that hot take, Broseph.
You’re also setting the English language back 20 years with your inability to use it, dumb fuck.
You do realize that when he’s not playing for the American world team, he plays in the British premier league? I.E. the most-watched soccer league in the world? Under contract til 2018? Odds are, you’re going to be hearing this guy’s name for a while.
If you’re going to belittle us Americans for sucking at soccer, you should probably have some idea of what you’re talking about. You look really stupid, not having any idea who this guy is, who he plays for, how he plays, yet smack-talking him. Kinda like making fun of that Michael Jordan guy during the 90s.
Holy shit. Does anyone have a Dipshit-to-English dictionary handy?
The crappy spelling, the lack of logic, the inability to make a joke or even craft a coherent sentence — this guy has everything.
It’s both hilarious and sad at the same time, like the suicide of a clown.
STOP MAKING ALL ENGLISH PEOPLE SEEM DUMB
Mark Wahlburg is set to play Tim Howard in a biopic about stopping 9-11.