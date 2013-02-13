A Meth Lab Was Discovered In A Golf Course Porta-Potty In…

Oklahoma! The answer is Oklahoma. Sorry, Florida and Ohio, but you don’t win this round. Rod Roddy, tell us how Oklahoma managed to take home today’s top scumbag news honors.

Under cover drug agents defuse a mini meth lab found inside a porta-potty in the middle of a golf course Tuesday in Purcell. Staffers noticed strange sports drink bottles with chemicals inside the porta-potty and called police. Officers arrived and soon realized someone had been inside making meth using the “shake and bake” method. (Via KFOR TV, H/T to Bunkie Perkins)

Two men are currently wanted for questioning…

Unlike the experts in Florida and Ohio, though, this operation was amateur hour from start to finish.

Three bottles were found, two of them exploded before detectives arrived. Agents were able to neutralize the third one without the harmful chemicals erupting. “If someone would have been in the porta-pot when it happened they might have gotten hurt by the flying plastic and the chemicals,” Purcell Dt. Cpl. Scott Stephens said.

Adding, “Even worse, they coulda died, and this bein’ Oklahoma, there wouldn’t be no teeth to identify that there body.”

Hold on… was that? Yes, I believe that was… it has been confirmed – that was the Easiest Joke of the Week. Time for an Easy Joke Dance Party!!!

Okay, that last one went too far. Gross.