Getty Image

Baseball players are uniquely adept at getting injured and/or physically ill in extremely strange ways. Each year someone seems to get hurt carrying groceries into the house or slipping on stairs while carrying luggage and tearing their MCL.

Playing for the New York Mets seemingly brings an even greater chance of a strange injury into play, and on Wednesday, poor Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo found himself sitting out of a spring training practice and game due to a stomach bug. This wasn’t any ordinary stomach flu situation, this was a self-inflicted illness.

Nimmo apparently decided to cook himself dinner on Tuesday night, but made one major mistake: forgetting he has no idea how to cook. As such, he made himself undercooked chicken that caused him to throw up throughout the night, as manager Mickey Callaway told the New York Post.