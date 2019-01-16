It’s looking like 2019 is going to be a huge year for New York’s favorite superhero, Spider-Man. The beloved web-slinger had a new teaser come out on Tuesday for his upcoming film, Spider-Man: Far From Home, which of course has everybody excited about what else is in store — between the success of Marvel’s Spider-Man for the PS4 and the success of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, 2018 was a gigantic year for the character.

In addition to the upcoming film, we learned that the New York Mets, Peter Parker’s favorite baseball team, will pay tribute to him this season. The teaser from Tuesday included a mention of his love for the Mets, something that has been shown throughout the years. The Mets will return that love on July 7 when the first 25,000 fans entering the stadium for their game against the Philadelphia Phillies can get a Spider-Man bobblehead as part of a day that, apparently, will be dedicated to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.