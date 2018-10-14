Fox

There were a lot of wild games in the NFL this week, including an appearance by the Peter Man doing things only the Peter Man can in Houston and the Bucs legitimately trying to beat the Falcons by running a rugby play as time expired. However, nothing could quite match the insanity that was Bears-Dolphins.

Miami, being quarterbacked by Brock Osweiler due to an injury to Ryan Tannehill, had a 7-0 halftime lead before the Bears stormed back with 21 unanswered points to open the third quarter to take control — or so it appeared. From there, the Dolphins battled back to tie it at 21 in the fourth quarter, before the Bears again took the lead on a busted coverage from Miami.