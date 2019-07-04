Getty Image

Kendrick Norton, a second-year defensive tackle for the Miami Dolphins, was involved in a car crash on Thursday morning, according to reports out of Florida. As a result of the crash, Norton needed to have his left arm amputated, and according to the Miami Sun-Sentinel, he is at a local hospital in critical condition.

While his injuries are not considered life-threatening, Norton’s agent, Malki Kawa, announced the loss of his left arm in a tweet.

With sadness, I can confirm that Kendrick Norton was in a car accident last night and suffered multiple injuries, including the amputation of his arm. We ask that you continue to pray for him. His family also asks that the public respect Kendrick’s privacy. — malki kawa (@malkikawa) July 4, 2019

The Dolphins tweeted that they are aware of the situation involving the defensive tackle. Additionally, Manny Diaz, the head coach at Norton’s alma mater, the University of Miami, tweeted his support, as did the football program.

We were made aware this morning of a serious car accident involving Kendrick Norton. Our thoughts and prayers are with Kendrick and his family during this time. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) July 4, 2019

The U family is praying for Kendrick, his family and the medical professionals helping him this morning. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 https://t.co/uYgXANF5H0 — Manny Diaz (@Coach_MannyDiaz) July 4, 2019

Our thoughts are with Kendrick Norton and his family. https://t.co/NVue1SzsRM — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) July 4, 2019

Norton joined the Dolphins back in December after being drafted in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers waived him in September and put him on their practice squad for the season, which eventually cleared a path for him to return to Florida. While he did not appear in a game for the Dolphins last year, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN reports that the expectation was that Norton was going to compete for a spot on the team’s 53-man roster during training camp.

A former four-star recruit, Norton was a productive player during his three years in college, accruing 84 tackles, 18 of which were for loss, and five sacks. He was a third-team All-ACC selection as a sophomore, then followed that up by receiving All-ACC honorable mention honors during his final year in Coral Gables.