Kendrick Norton, a second-year defensive tackle for the Miami Dolphins, was involved in a car crash on Thursday morning, according to reports out of Florida. As a result of the crash, Norton needed to have his left arm amputated, and according to the Miami Sun-Sentinel, he is at a local hospital in critical condition.
While his injuries are not considered life-threatening, Norton’s agent, Malki Kawa, announced the loss of his left arm in a tweet.
The Dolphins tweeted that they are aware of the situation involving the defensive tackle. Additionally, Manny Diaz, the head coach at Norton’s alma mater, the University of Miami, tweeted his support, as did the football program.
Norton joined the Dolphins back in December after being drafted in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers waived him in September and put him on their practice squad for the season, which eventually cleared a path for him to return to Florida. While he did not appear in a game for the Dolphins last year, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN reports that the expectation was that Norton was going to compete for a spot on the team’s 53-man roster during training camp.
A former four-star recruit, Norton was a productive player during his three years in college, accruing 84 tackles, 18 of which were for loss, and five sacks. He was a third-team All-ACC selection as a sophomore, then followed that up by receiving All-ACC honorable mention honors during his final year in Coral Gables.