The Miami Dolphins are tearing it down and starting over this offseason under the guise of “changing the culture” in their locker room after a disappointing 6-10 season in 2017. It started with trading Jay Ajayi last October to the Eagles, bolstering the eventual Super Bowl champions’ running back rotation.

Earlier this month the Dolphins agreed to trade star wide receiver Jarvis Landry to the Cleveland Browns for a 2018 fourth round pick and a 2019 seventh round pick. That left Miami with an opportunity to start over on offense at the skill positions, with quarterback Ryan Tannehill returning from his knee injury.

On defense, the Dolphins apparently plan on releasing star defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, per ESPN’s Jeff Darlington. Suh teased some “exciting news” on Twitter on Monday morning, which would seem to indicate he knew this revelation would hit the NFL news cycle today.