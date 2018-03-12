The Miami Dolphins are tearing it down and starting over this offseason under the guise of “changing the culture” in their locker room after a disappointing 6-10 season in 2017. It started with trading Jay Ajayi last October to the Eagles, bolstering the eventual Super Bowl champions’ running back rotation.
Earlier this month the Dolphins agreed to trade star wide receiver Jarvis Landry to the Cleveland Browns for a 2018 fourth round pick and a 2019 seventh round pick. That left Miami with an opportunity to start over on offense at the skill positions, with quarterback Ryan Tannehill returning from his knee injury.
On defense, the Dolphins apparently plan on releasing star defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, per ESPN’s Jeff Darlington. Suh teased some “exciting news” on Twitter on Monday morning, which would seem to indicate he knew this revelation would hit the NFL news cycle today.
This is standard operating procedure for the Dolphins. Nobody stays on our team for more than a few years anymore. They believe that starting from scratch every five years is more important than holding onto star players or fan favorites. (Cameron Wake is the exception)
We don’t even get good value for the star players we trade away. 4th and 7th round picks for Landry. 4th round pick for Ajayi. Vontae Davis, Brandon Marshall, Mike Wallace… never had a chance.
Even when we get decent deals, like Wes Welker for a 2nd round pick (to our god damn rival) in 2007, or Jason Taylor to the Redskins for a 2nd in 2009, we blow the resulting draft picks on completely moronic choices. (Remember Pat White?)
Buy expensive, overrated free agents to make the headlines, & draft mostly shitty players. If one of our draft picks ends up being awesome, expect him to get traded or released when his contract is up. We strive for mediocrity and the Dolphins’ front office has had that down since Marino left.
