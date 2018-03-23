Michael Bennett Was Indicted On Charges Of Injuring An Elderly Paraplegic Woman At Super Bowl LI

#Super Bowl #Philadelphia Eagles #Seattle Seahawks #NFL
03.23.18 1 hour ago 2 Comments

Getty Image

A warrant has been issued for Michael Bennett‘s arrest. According to a report by Adam Schefter of ESPN, Bennett is facing a felony charge for injuring a 66-year-old paraplegic worker at Super Bowl LI. It was the 2017 version of the game between the New England Patriots, which at the time had his brother Martellus on its roster, and the Atlanta Falcons.

Pro Football Talk has some more details about how the incident occurred. After the game ended, Bennett tried to make his way onto the field to celebrate, at which point his altercation with the stadium employee took place.

According to the indictment, Bennett was told he couldn’t access the field from the place where he was trying to gain entry, and instead of complying he pushed the woman aside, injuring her.

There is no word on the nature of the woman’s injuries, and there has been no explanation about why it took 13 months for charges to be brought.

The incident occurred while Bennett was a member of the Seattle Seahawks. The team decided to part ways with Bennett, who joined Seattle in 2013, last week, as he was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles. As Pro Football Talk reports, it is unknown whether either team knew about his incident at the time the trade occurred, and Bennett could face discipline from the NFL as part of its personal conduct policy.

