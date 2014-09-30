Michael Phelps Was Arrested For A DUI After Doing 84 MPH In A 45-MPH Zone

Senior Editor
09.30.14 3 Comments

Michael Phelps got dinged for a DUI early this morning in Baltimore. The DUI is the second for Phelps — he also got popped in 2004 and served 18 months probation.

According to the Maryland Transportation Authority, Phelps was clocked in his Land Rover going 84 mph in a 45-mph zone. When police asked him to perform field sobriety tests, he bombed. He was arrested, booked and released.

Thus far, there is no word from Phelps, who earlier this year said he would compete at the 2016 Olympics in Rio De Janeiro.

[WBAL]

Around The Web

TAGSMICHAEL PHELPSMichael Phelps arrestedMichael Phelps DUI

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP