Michael Phelps Was Arrested For A DUI After Doing 84 MPH In A 45-MPH Zone

Michael Phelps got dinged for a DUI early this morning in Baltimore. The DUI is the second for Phelps — he also got popped in 2004 and served 18 months probation.

According to the Maryland Transportation Authority, Phelps was clocked in his Land Rover going 84 mph in a 45-mph zone. When police asked him to perform field sobriety tests, he bombed. He was arrested, booked and released.

Thus far, there is no word from Phelps, who earlier this year said he would compete at the 2016 Olympics in Rio De Janeiro.

[WBAL]