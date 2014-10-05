Michael Phelps Says He Will Enter A Rehab Program After His Latest DUI

Earlier this week, swimmer Michael Phelps was stopped by police after going 84 mph in a 45-mph zone. A sobriety test revealed that Phelps was under the influence of alcohol. TMZ later reported this his blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit.
After posting bail for his second DUI arrest in a decade, Phelps says he is making changes in his personal life. On Sunday morning, he issued this statement on Twitter.
Nice to see Phelps getting his life together, though in all honesty a judge would have sent him to rehab anyway. But nonetheless, good on him.
“And I will continue not to get it, so suck it America.” — Phelps
Not get what? That he is human and that humans have momentary lapses in judgement? This guy has been under the microscope since he 15 damn years old when he made his first olympics. As the most decorated athlete in olympic history his every move that isn’t perfect is scrutinized. It’s astounding that people were so appalled when the photo of him smoking pot came out. What was he, like 22? I think you don’t get it, suziverin(whatever the fuck that means).
Somehow you make the perfect argument that you agree with me. “His every move is scrutinized”. Might be time to watch himself. Maybe he can take a taxi once in a while. (and yeah, I don’t drink and drive)
BTW: it’s Suzi V Erin. Humor needn’t be complicated. Get it?
So is he retarded? If he is he can easily double up his medal count at the special olympics
Why can’t the headline say “Michael Phelps Going to Rehab Because His Agent Says it’s a Golden Ticket To Get the DA Off His Back and Avoid Jail.” Too long?
Yes. You do not know how to write headlines.