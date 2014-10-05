Michael Phelps Says He Will Enter A Rehab Program After His Latest DUI

Earlier this week, swimmer Michael Phelps was stopped by police after going 84 mph in a 45-mph zone. A sobriety test revealed that Phelps was under the influence of alcohol. TMZ later reported this his blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit.

After posting bail for his second DUI arrest in a decade, Phelps says he is making changes in his personal life. On Sunday morning, he issued this statement on Twitter.

The past few days have been extremely difficult. — Michael Phelps (@MichaelPhelps) October 5, 2014

I recognize that this is not my first lapse in judgment, and I am extremely disappointed with myself. — Michael Phelps (@MichaelPhelps) October 5, 2014

I’m going to take some time away to attend a program that will provide the help I need to better understand myself. — Michael Phelps (@MichaelPhelps) October 5, 2014

Swimming is a major part of my life, but right now I need to focus my attention on me as an individual, — Michael Phelps (@MichaelPhelps) October 5, 2014

and do the necessary work to learn from this experience and make better decisions in the future. — Michael Phelps (@MichaelPhelps) October 5, 2014

Nice to see Phelps getting his life together, though in all honesty a judge would have sent him to rehab anyway. But nonetheless, good on him.