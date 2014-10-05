Michael Phelps Says He Will Enter A Rehab Program After His Latest DUI

10.05.14 6 Comments

Earlier this week, swimmer Michael Phelps was stopped by police after going 84 mph in a 45-mph zone. A sobriety test revealed that Phelps was under the influence of alcohol. TMZ later reported this his blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit.

After posting bail for his second DUI arrest in a decade, Phelps says he is making changes in his personal life. On Sunday morning, he issued this statement on Twitter.

Nice to see Phelps getting his life together, though in all honesty a judge would have sent him to rehab anyway. But nonetheless, good on him.

