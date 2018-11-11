Michael Thomas Got Fined $30,000 For His Cell Phone Touchdown Celebration, Which Was Absolutely Worth It

The NFL has gotten better about players celebrating touchdowns in recent years. The efforts to crack down on celebrations in the past were so incredibly lame, so it’s good that the league decided to let players show off their creativity and have some fun after they get into the end zone.

But the league is still not 100 percent on board with everything, as we learned thanks to New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas. During the Saints’ 45-35 win over the Los Angeles Rams last week, Thomas got behind the defense for a long touchdown reception. He then proceeded to pay tribute to former Saints wide out Joe Horn by pulling out a flip phone that he hid under the goal post.

To the surprise of absolutely no one, the NFL decided that this one was a bit much, and on Saturday afternoon, we learned that a pair of fines will be levied against Thomas totaling $30,000.

