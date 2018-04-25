Getty Image

Michael Vick is going back to Atlanta, this time as an offensive coordinator. The Alliance of American Football announced its second franchise on Wednesday, joining Orlando in the new football league.

Alliance Atlanta announced former Minnesota Vikings head coach Brad Childress will be the head coach of the Atlanta franchise when they begin playing. The team also announced that Atlanta’s offensive coordinator will be Vick, the former Falcons quarterback.

Vick tweeted about the announcement, posing with a helmet from the new team.