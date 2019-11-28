Lamar Jackson has been electric this season for the Baltimore Ravens. The former Heisman Trophy winner has spent this season making old takes about potentially moving at wide receiver look terrible, as he’s destroyed teams with his arm and with his legs for a Baltimore squad that sits 9-2 and might be the best team in the NFL.

The Ravens are flying high right now — they’ve won seven in a row and have absolutely annihilated some playoff squads during that stretch — thanks in large part to the play of their second-year signal caller. Jackson might end up winning the league’s Most Valuable Player award for his efforts this season, but if he doesn’t, at least he’s already guaranteed to receive one unique distinction for his performance this year.

The folks at EA Sports have increased Jackson’s speed rating on Madden NFL 20 to a 96. This means that Jackson now passes Michael Vick — who was a 95 in Madden 2004, a game that made him impossible to stop — as the fastest signal caller in the game’s history. Vick, to his credit, is happy to see his record fall, and helped EA Sports announce the news by showing off a pair of special cleats that Jackson will receive.

The cleats are a pair of Nike Men’s Vapor Untouchable Pro 3s, which Jackson wears during games. On the season, the Ravens star has ran for a team-high 876 yards and six touchdowns. He’s been lethal through the air, too, completing 66.9 percent of his passes for 2,427 yards with 24 touchdowns and five picks.