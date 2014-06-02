Michelle Nicolini Broke Tammi Musumeci’s Arm At World Jiu-Jitsu Championships

This past weekend the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation held their World Championships. In the women’s featherweight final, Michelle Zonato Nicolini of CheckMat took on Atos Jiu-Jitsu’s Tammi Alanna Musumeci. With a minute left in the match, Nicolini was down on points to Musumeci, but then Nicolini caught Musumeci in a terrifying armlock. Musumeci said nuts to tapping, though, and got her sh*t all broken and dislocated because jiu-jitsu is SERIOUS BUSINESS.
And that’s really the main reason I will never take a jiu-jitsu class. Nicolini won the title, while Musumeci took second place, the worthless designation of being a TRUE WARRIOR WITH INDOMITABLE HEART, and a hampered ability to dress herself for the next several months.
I don’t think it’s ok that just because your opponent is slow in tapping that you get to break their arm. I think it should be considered battery. You’re not just hurting them for this match you’re affecting their livelyhood in future matches, and all because they hesitated for what a second too long?
Seems like it shouldn’t be legal to cause serious bodily harm to someone on purpose.
Some (much?) of the time, the break or dislocation happens simply because the person won’t tap- joints and other assorted flimsy bits give out.
It’s not like an armlock goes from 0 pain to shredded ligaments in 0.1 microseconds. Musumeci was stuck on that hold and the only options are tap or snap.
A leg lock, which are known for having very small windows between mild discomfort/pain/destroyed joints are another story, though most high level grapplers (Like those in a blackbelt category at the IBJJF world championships) can probably gauge where the hold is on that scale.
I would agree with you if the breakee doesn’t know jiu-jitsu, but she’s a black belt, she knew as soon as the other chick grabbed her wrist, “I’m fucked!” There was no getting out of it. That’s the whole point of the art.
I blame Musumeci. What’s she trying to prove? Why did she force Nicolini into being brutal? Is Frank Mir jerking it to this?
Frank Mir’s wife doesn’t allow him to masturbate, so no on that last question.
It’s the world championships. Everyone goes hard. And yeah, if you don’t tap right away? You risk getting something broken. People know that going in.