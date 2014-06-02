Michelle Nicolini Broke Tammi Musumeci’s Arm At World Jiu-Jitsu Championships

This past weekend the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation held their World Championships. In the women’s featherweight final, Michelle Zonato Nicolini of CheckMat took on Atos Jiu-Jitsu’s Tammi Alanna Musumeci. With a minute left in the match, Nicolini was down on points to Musumeci, but then Nicolini caught Musumeci in a terrifying armlock. Musumeci said nuts to tapping, though, and got her sh*t all broken and dislocated because jiu-jitsu is SERIOUS BUSINESS.

And that’s really the main reason I will never take a jiu-jitsu class. Nicolini won the title, while Musumeci took second place, the worthless designation of being a TRUE WARRIOR WITH INDOMITABLE HEART, and a hampered ability to dress herself for the next several months.