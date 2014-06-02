Michelle Nicolini Broke Tammi Musumeci’s Arm At World Jiu-Jitsu Championships

06.02.14 4 years ago 6 Comments

This past weekend the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation held their World Championships. In the women’s featherweight final, Michelle Zonato Nicolini of CheckMat took on Atos Jiu-Jitsu’s Tammi Alanna Musumeci. With a minute left in the match, Nicolini was down on points to Musumeci, but then Nicolini caught Musumeci in a terrifying armlock. Musumeci said nuts to tapping, though, and got her sh*t all broken and dislocated because jiu-jitsu is SERIOUS BUSINESS.

And that’s really the main reason I will never take a jiu-jitsu class. Nicolini won the title, while Musumeci took second place, the worthless designation of being a TRUE WARRIOR WITH INDOMITABLE HEART, and a hampered ability to dress herself for the next several months.

Around The Web

TAGSBJJIBJJFJIU-JITSUMichelle NicoliniOUCH MY ARMSUBMISSIONSTammi MusumeciWorld Jiu-Jitsu Championships

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 18 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP