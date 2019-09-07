Michigan Narrowly Survived Army’s Upset Bid In Double Overtime

For a moment, it looked like Michigan was going to get taken down in the Big House. The seventh-ranked Wolverines played host to the always dangerous Army Black Knights, and between a whole lot of fumbles, some questionable play calling, and a pesky opponent with their eyes on an upset, the situation was dire in Ann Arbor for the nation’s seventh-ranked team. However, Michigan was able to come out on top, winning a 24-21 double overtime thriller against their foes from West Point.

From the get go, it was obvious that the Black Knights were going to do everything they could to take it to the Wolverines. Army recovered a fumble on Michigan’s first possession, and following a 10-play march down the field, punched it into the end zone.

The Black Knights score first against Michigan! 👀♞ pic.twitter.com/AW8grWgzGa — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 7, 2019

The Wolverines were able to respond, but needed a bit of good fortune to get there. Army went full punt block on the following possession, leading to a well-executed fake punt and, eventually, six points for Michigan.

🚨 FAKE PUNT ALERT 🚨 pic.twitter.com/ajkyWe9fIl — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 7, 2019

Touchdown Wolverines! Michigan's fake punt pays off and we're all tied in the first half. pic.twitter.com/aOzOEPiAOw — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 7, 2019

Then, some awfully bad luck befell the home team. The Black Knights put the ball on the deck, leading to Wolverine safety Josh Metellus recovering and waltzing into the end zone. The play was ruled dead, however, with the officials saying Metellus’ knee was down when he picked the ball up. It was not, but the play is not reviewable, and on Michigan’s first play of the ensuing possession, they fumbled. You can probably guess who fell on it.