Mickey Rourke’s Boxing Opponent: ‘I Was Told Specifically To Go Down In The Second’

On November 28th, actor and sometimes boxer Mickey Rourke fought a young man named Elliot Seymour in Russia. Seymour had a career record of 1-9 so this wasn’t exactly Ivan Drago-Rocky Balboa II. Not surprisingly, Seymour was knocked out in the second round with a wicked body shot. Nah, just kidding, it was weak as hell.

Almost immediately rumors began circulating of a fix because well, that punch doesn’t knock out Abe Vigoda, let alone a man as “nimble” as Mickey Rourke. It was later revealed that Elliot Seymour had fallen on hard times and had been homeless for 18 months.

‘All these headlines Mickey Rourke beat someone half his age… yeah he did but you’re not telling them the real story, the real story is he’s homeless and desperate and he will probably go back to living on the streets when he gets back. People have no clue about that. ‘There’s so much more to the situation than people know, and there’s so much that’s more important than the fact it was fixed, which is the fact he doesn’t have a home and he’s got some mental health issues.

And now today, the truth finally comes out. TMZ caught up with Seymour in the streets. In short he says that he was told to go down in the second round and not to punch Mickey in the face. He also adds the actor was not in the fix. Sure.