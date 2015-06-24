Watch This Little Kid Trash Talk Miguel Cabrera And Get An Unexpected Reward In Return

The ever-chatty Miguel Cabrera engaged in a back-and-forth with an Indians fan on Tuesday night, resulting in one of the coolest moments of the season.
It started when a child snagged a foul ball with his hat.
That led to some serious trash-talking with the Tigers first baseman.
That’s pretty cool. Sadly, the kid still has to be an Indians fan.
Good point.
I will use this opportunity to bring more Lou Brown into our lives.
[www.youtube.com]
Holy crap, did you get Debbie Downer to write that closing paragraph?
Right? Seemed pretty unnecessary. Sure, the guy seems cool now – but remember how he was a dick four years ago?
You guys remember when Miguel got caught with all those hookers and blow back in Miami? Or when he said Marge Schott was misunderstood and had nice gams? He seems to have matured.
I remember Miguel as a Nazi apologist, denier of the moon landing and advocate of terminating Muslim pregnancies. It’s good to see that he’s grown. Cheers!
He didn’t trash talk miggy.. I’m from Michigan and I seen it on the news why make this up? He’s a little kid, he told miggy he had his back there was no trash talking involved.