Miguel Olivo Bit A Piece Of His Teammate’s Ear Off Because Sportsmanship!

During yesterday’s 7-4 loss to the Salt Lake City Bees, the Albuquerque Isotopes put on a little show for fans that most people don’t expect when they arrive to the ballpark. The fun all started during a pitching change in the seventh inning, as catcher Miguel Olivo voiced his frustrations with second baseman Alex Guerrero for not getting his tag down on a throw in that inning. According to the Sting ‘Em Bees blog, the frustrations were a little more serious, because the Isotopes were basically just giving bases away and Olivo was fed up. Guerrero disagreed and the two began what was quite the BROdown on the pitcher’s mound, as they had to be separated by teammates.

It was pretty clear from the start of this stupidity that Guerrero was in over his head against Olivo, if you simply judge their body language in this video clip of the first confrontation.

Your browser does not support iframes.

Big deal, teammates don’t always see eye to eye, right? Well the fun didn’t stop there. With the Isotopes up to bat in the 8th inning, Olivo and Guerrero picked up their disagreement in the dugout and it turned into a bit of a brawl on Kids Day at the ballpark. While the bulk of the details are still hazy, MiLB.com and Sting ‘Em Bees tell a story of Guerrero getting into it with someone in the dugout, and that led to him being sucker punched. Soon, the players jumped in to break it all up, and at some point, Olivo bit down on Guerrero’s ear and took a nice piece off.

Guerrero was immediately taken to the hospital, where he gave a police report, while Olivo was allowed to stay in the dugout for the rest of the game. Probably because nobody had the balls to tell him to leave.