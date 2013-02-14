Mike Krzyzewski Mastered The Jedi Force While Duke Fans Burned Everything In Sight

Obviously, when it comes to rivalries, a team’s record doesn’t really matter. If two teams hate each other enough, they’re both usually possessed with supernatural-type powers that allow even the weakest of opponents to play above and beyond their limitations. So when it came to last night’s matchup between the unranked UNC Tar Heels and the No. 2 Duke Blue Devils, we should have obviously expected that it would be a close one. After all, if UNC fans had the balls to steel one of the Duke mascot’s heads and set it on a pike*, then they obviously expected their team to show up.
And the Heels mostly showed up, losing 73-68 on the back of piss-poor free throw shooting in the second half, but that was all good enough to Duke fans, who wanted desperately to rush the court after their team rallied to win. That’s what a rivalry does – it makes the fans of the second best team in the country think that they should rush the court after barely beating an unranked team.
Fortunately, Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski lifted his powerful hands and used the force of darkness to put all Duke fans back in their seats. So instead of rushing the court, they went outside and burned a bunch of stuff**. At least they were nicer this time. Hooray college basketball!
UPDATE: !!!Hilarious college newspaper headline alert!!!
*In their defense, Duke fans started it by demolishing a car painted with UNC colors. So much anger, these wealthy kids.
** Which they apparently do in a safe, controlled environment every year, with permits that make them exempt from the playful scorn of smartass Internet bloggers.
The lesson here is, while it may have been a fantastic prank by UNC students, don’t f*ck with the Duke mascot’s head. EVER.
Fuck the University of New Jersey at Durham and everything about that hell hole. TAR HEEL BRED.
as a New Jersey native and fellow duke hater, I politely invite you to go fuck yourself.
As a Durham resident, Duke staff employee, New Jersey hater and Duke student loather- can I have a hug?
@GG: You’re with me, Loather.
As a neutral party I would like to say UNC is Duke in a lighter blue.
…and this is why I love everything about the rivalry. The shit talking never stops, no matter what the calendar says.
All these kids are really smart. They should be able to figure out you don’t storm the court when you barely beat an unranked team, and not to have racist themed parties. Maybe the SATs need some common sense questions on it because is seems they don’t have much of thatm
Theyre smart, sure. But basketball IQ isnt intense there. They have to use cheer sheets to organize with each other. It used to not be that way…now its all about the attention grab.
Yeah, don’t mess with Duke’s mascot. If you do, they’ll set their own campus on fire!
Impressive that there’s enough respect for Coach K to stop them.
Couple things: There is always a bonfire when Duke beats UNC. They get a fire marshall permit for it and everything. Also, it wasn’t a court rush. It was the security officials trying to tape off the court, but the refs wanted to replay the last 1.7 seconds for some reason because the clock manager was TERRIBLE at his job. Coach K was telling them to cool it. Then everyone decided “Fuck it. This game’s over”
Also, that head on a spike thing is child’s play compared to the Jordan Jersey theft in ’98.
[www.dukechronicle.com]
“Fear leads to anger, anger leads to hate, hate leads to suffering.”
Krzyzewski as a sith lord? I’d believe it…
He’s got the hair for it
This rushing the court thing has got to stop, unless you’re a nobody beating an elite–which won’t happen on your home court, because they won’t come to your home court.
I’ve never been more proud of the whippersnapper students at my alma mater for NOT rushing the court last night after our Huskies beat top-10 Syracuse.
Beating your rival should never mean rushing the court, because you should act like you’ve been there before. Rushing the court gives your rival more status, doesn’t it?
This is 100% correct.
