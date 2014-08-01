Marlins Manager Mike Redmond Had A Meltdown For The Ages Last Night

Major League Baseball wanted to eliminate those nasty collisions at home plate, the ones that make a catcher look like a tackling dummy. So in the off-season, they instituted a blocking the plate rule. A catcher couldn’t stand in a runner’s path if he didn’t have the ball. The wording was a bit more ambiguous but that was the gist.
To my knowledge the rule hadn’t been tested until last night’s Marlins-Reds game. In the 8th inning, with the Red trailing 1-0, Zack Cozart attempted to score on a sac fly. When the throw came home, catcher Jeff Mathis was kinda, sorta blocking the plate. It was one of those gray areas the rule didn’t address.
Cozart was out by a country mile but the play immediately went to review. Yada, yada, yada, 10 minutes later he was called safe.
And that’s when all hell broke loose. That’s when Marlins manager Mike Redmond basically lost his mind. He came charging out of the dugout, threw his hat and began undressing.
And then he made a whole bunch of funny faces.
And then the announcers joined in with some homerish hilarity.
I don’t know where Mathis was supposed to stand and I don’t care. It was all worth it for that Mike Redmond meltdown.
The rule has been tested several times this year…. this is one of the only ones witha meltdown like this and in the middle of a wild card race for both teams
You can see Mathis slide over after the ball is thrown at 1:20. He had to position himself in front of the ball. BS call overturning it. He was out of the way until the ball was almost there. MLB is starting to turn in to the NFL.
Yeah, I’m with you. Wouldn’t have overturned the call. Not sure where else he could have received the ball.
I know it’s a rule, but dang it that catcher has been doing that play for 10 years. It’s instinct. It’s like leaving a pipe in front of a crackhead. He can’t help himself from taking the position.
That was not a meltdown…this is a meltdown
“To my knowledge the rule hadn’t been tested until last night’s Marlins-Reds game.”
Really? The rule change has been a huge problem all season with how inconsistently it’s been called. Just watching Cardinal games alone, I’ve seen it tested 3 or 4 times. The whole part about it being OK to block the plate if you’re fielding the ball seems to vary wildly in interpretation.
How about the part where he was out by a good 10 feet.
This rule has been contested dozens of times this year, the meltdown was pretty mild, untucking your shirt is not “undressing”, and the announcers weren’t really very homer-ish or even joking at all. Other than that, spot-on.
Thank God that 7-minute replay was there to keep the game moving, though.
Shit call. Redmond was right to be pissed.