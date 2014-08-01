Marlins Manager Mike Redmond Had A Meltdown For The Ages Last Night

Major League Baseball wanted to eliminate those nasty collisions at home plate, the ones that make a catcher look like a tackling dummy. So in the off-season, they instituted a blocking the plate rule. A catcher couldn’t stand in a runner’s path if he didn’t have the ball. The wording was a bit more ambiguous but that was the gist.

To my knowledge the rule hadn’t been tested until last night’s Marlins-Reds game. In the 8th inning, with the Red trailing 1-0, Zack Cozart attempted to score on a sac fly. When the throw came home, catcher Jeff Mathis was kinda, sorta blocking the plate. It was one of those gray areas the rule didn’t address.

Cozart was out by a country mile but the play immediately went to review. Yada, yada, yada, 10 minutes later he was called safe.

And that’s when all hell broke loose. That’s when Marlins manager Mike Redmond basically lost his mind. He came charging out of the dugout, threw his hat and began undressing.

And then he made a whole bunch of funny faces.

And then the announcers joined in with some homerish hilarity.

I don’t know where Mathis was supposed to stand and I don’t care. It was all worth it for that Mike Redmond meltdown.