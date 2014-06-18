Mike Tyson Had A Lot Of Fun Ruining Dana White’s Flight

06.17.14

Mike Tyson has certainly done well to put his past behind him. People are now talking about him as one of the most ferocious boxers of all time instead of an ear biting ex-con. He races pigeons, tells a great story, and has grown into some redemption. That doesn’t mean he’s not willing to have a little fun here and there.

He shared a flight with UFC honcho Dana White and managed to make it the plane ride from “Hell” for the fighting mogul. Quotations because it’s clearly all in fun, even the part where he writes “dick” on White’s forehead.

If anything is clear, you’re going to want to steer clear of Mike Tyson on an airplane. And when he asks, you give up your seat.

