Mike Tyson Loved Watching Tyson Fury Beat Deontay Wilder In Their Epic Rematch

The rematch between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder was nothing short of a spectacle, as Fury avenged a draw in their first meeting by bloodying Wilder early, getting him weak on his feet and forcing his corner to throw in the towel in the seventh round.

It was a superfight that brought plenty of big boxing fans, as well as some of the sport’s biggest legends. Mike Tyson, for example, was in the building in Vegas on Saturday as he was honored along with Evander Holyfield and Lennox Lewis.

Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield, and Lennox Lewis are in the building for tonight's action 👊 pic.twitter.com/p8b5QVDxlS — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 23, 2020

It seemed likely that Tyson was rooting for Fury in this one. Fury was named after him, for starters, and he’s stated in the past that he’s a fan. He’d probably approve of that licking of blood thing Fury did during the match as well, so there’s that. But we knew for sure he approved of the Fury win when cameras caught him celebrating after it was all over.

This is amazing 😆@MikeTyson going wild after Tyson Fury's stoppage win against Deontay Wilder 🙌 #WilderFury2 pic.twitter.com/pbxC4jJ2yi — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) February 23, 2020

It’s great to see a boxing legend still involved at this point and getting into one of the biggest bouts in recent memory, and it’s clear that Tyson wasn’t disappointed. Thankfully for all of us, a trilogy is likely on the horizon between the two heavyweights, so we’ll get to see them back in the ring together soon enough.