Mike Tyson Weighed In On Sarah Palin’s Sex

It’s hard to believe that the recent story about the one-time sexual congress between former NBA star Glen Rice and attention-starved former-semi-governor Sarah Palin could get any better than it already is. Thankfully, the guys at Gridlock on KWWN ESPN Radio 1100 thought to ask the sports world’s foremost expert on hardcore interracial sex, Mike Tyson, what he thinks about the greatest love affair of our generation.
“Glen Rice is a wonderful man. He’s a wonderful guy,” Tyson said, “But you want her to be with somebody like [Dennis] Rodman getting up in there. Pushing her guts up in the back of her head!
“Glen Rice is a nice, mellow, docile man, non-threatening black guy — you want someone like Rodman — yeah baby! Imagine Palin with a big old black stallion ripping — yeehaw!”
If you’re not at least smiling right now, well, you’re not human. You want more? Here comes the crazy train.
“In life in general you know, everybody gotta get that out of their system when they get out of college. If you’re a black man, every white girl, every uppity middle class — everybody gotta get their share of love.”
He’s right, everyone does need to get some. Just some people need to get it so hard that their lower intestines get wrapped around their esophagus.
“She could always get boned out by a black person — a vote to bang her. Other than a vote to run office, the only thing she can do … she’s not a bad person because she likes black people … at least in her.”
“When you think of Glen Rice, you don’t think of him coming back from Georgia and just slamming … you don’t think of that stuff!”
“Sarah Palin … she met the wombshifter.”
What’s the over/under on fantasy football team names that have been changed to The Wombshifters? I’m guessing all of them.
This has been the most amazing WL post in years. I applaud you good sir. May you be blessed with fortunes beyond your wildest dreams.
Salt, pepper and a little olive oil; that’s all you needed to add to this.
JAW DROPPED.
LOFTY FUCKING OPINIONS. Literally!!!
Sarah Palin: Driving The Dirt Road
Bristol to Sarah, “Mom I read about you and Glen Rice. NOW will you shut up about me and Kyle!”
@Bristol The Sex Pistol
No. Mom ran up a future NBA star. Bristol got knocked up buy a future Pawn Star.
Soooo… the most scandalous thing in the book is that she slept with a negro? Gotta love the non-racist, open-minded liberals that write books like this. Keep voting Democrat, negroes! They LOVE you! Honest, they do!!!
Exactly Jason. Their racism really shows in stories like this.
Mike is just saying what the rest of us are all thinking, amirite?
“she’s not a bad person because she likes black people … at least in her.”
That’s a BURN!
That’s gotta be a standard black guy burn. No way Tyson came up with that on the spot.
Doesn’t anyone think that if this was true, it might have come out like 3 years ago when this bimbo had some relevance? All the digging the Left did to make people not notice how incompetent Obama was, and Glen Rice didn’t mention this to someone? Come on, really. She’s attractive, and relatively smart. And at the time Rice didn’t have enough money to outweight her average intelligence. So he’s not rich or famous, and she’s not fat, ugly and stupid. So tell me again why this would have happened.
Pardon me while I laugh like a madman…..
First she professes her love for, and drools over izrael. Then we find out she is a niqqerlover. What next? Closet lesbo?
“She’s attractive, and relatively smart. ”
Relative to what? Latex paint? Cheerios? Lemon meringue?
@Jason
Glen Rice was a star college athlete – do you really think those guys dont get laid because theyre not rich? Lol.
“and relatively smart”
LOL. Relative to what? I have a bag of hammers in my garage that is smarter than Palin.
She got Katty Perry’s and Heidi Klum’s vote!
I laugh at what this article would have been had the whole story been about Hillary Clinton instead of Sarah Palin. You would have been horrified and offended. Gotta love an article that’s both racist and hypocritical.
With a little luck she’ll have Tyson clubbed and buried in a well somewhere in Alaska.
Um, Jason. Us dark skinned negroes vote DEM because Republican policies are atagonistic to minorities and anyone making less than $250k.
K? Thx. Bye.
And Morgan Freeman said that the Tea Party and GOP are racist??? If Rice had the option of Michelle O or Palin I think I know who he would choose, every time!!
@StanSki Yes next thing is a closet lesbo with ur mother, followed by your sister, then your girlfriend!!!
He is an a–hole and so are the guys laughing from ESPN radio! They should ne fired!!!! Why fire Glenn but not them, oh she is a female and a republican. SHAME on ESPN! She has more class in her pinky then he has in his whole ugly body!