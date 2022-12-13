The Philadelphia Eagles improved to 12-1 on the season with a dominant 48-22 win in New York against the Giants on Sunday, doing much of their damage on the ground as the Giants had no answers for the Eagles rushing attack.

Miles Sanders led the way with 144 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries, as he gashed the Giants for some big runs, but the play that had Sanders most excited was a Jalen Hurts run where he got to be the lead blocker. After the game, Sanders explained his excitement, saying he planned going in that he was going to yell and grunt like Bobby Boucher in The Waterboy on that play because he was mic’d up, and he delivered on that promise — even telling Jalen Hurts he was going to do it before the game.

This immediately belongs in the Mic’d Up Hall of Fame, as Sanders does a pretty incredible Boucher impression while delivering a great block. I’d love to know what the Giants defender thought as Sanders ran at him while screaming, because that had to be startling. Sanders delivered a great block on the play and there’s not a lot of running backs who would be this excited to become a lead blocker, so credit to him for finding a way to make blocking a highlight of his day and also giving us some tremendous mic’d up content.