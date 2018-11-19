Rocky Mountain Vibes

There’s a new minor league baseball team getting ready to make its debut in Colorado Springs, Colorado, in 2019 and it very much would like to remind you not to harsh its vibe. The Rocky Mountain Vibes is the new Rookie League affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers for the 2019 season, something that, despite the incredible team name, would otherwise be a blip in the news cycle if it wasn’t for the absolutely amazing mascot that made its debut alongside it.

Toasty Vibes is the incredibly chill, slightly on fire and very clearly high new mascot for the Vibes, and he is a S’more. But not just any S’more. Oh no. According to Vibes general manager Chris Phillips, Toasty Vibes is the “s’more I want to hang out with,” which is a very real quote from a very real person.

Toasty, who is depicted in mid-sprint, rocking a pair of pants and chucking up the deuces like the very cool and zen marshmallow bro that he is, is just one of the logos that debuted on Monday. Another features a half eaten marshmallow roasting on a stick, while the other incorporates the “C” in Colorado’s state flag into the top of an untouched mallow, which is also roasting on a stick.