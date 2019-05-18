‘Minecraft Earth’ Wants To Be The ‘Pokemon Go’ Of Building Apps On Your Phone

05.18.19 1 hour ago

YouTube

Minecraft is Microsoft now, and a game that’s as wildly popular is only going to get bigger. We’ve seen the series expand with Story Mode and there’s been talk of a Telltale Minecraft game that was to feature some Netflix integration. That game, unfortunately, doesn’t appear to be coming with Telltale’s demise, but a new Minecraft game for mobile users looks extremely intriguing.

Microsoft announced on Friday that Minecraft Earth is coming to mobile phones and it looks like Microsoft is trying to build a Pokemon Go for building games. The company announced a beta for a mobile game coming to Android and iOS devices that promises to use real-world settings to build, well, whatever you want through the use of AR.

A video previewing what’s to come with the mobile game is, quite frankly, pretty exciting.

TOPICS#Pokemon Go#Video Games
TAGSminecraftminecraft earthPokemon Govideo games
