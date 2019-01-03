Getty Image

Ryan Fitzpatrick might be the most beloved journeyman quarterback in the NFL. The Harvard alum — did you know Ryan Fitzpatrick went to Harvard?!? — has made stops in St. Louis, Cincinnati, Buffalo, Tennessee, Houston, New York, and most recently Tampa, and in most of those places he managed to find himself thrust into a starting role and, at some point, lose it do to erratic play.

When he’s at his best, Fitzpatrick is a delight to watch as he chucks the ball down the field with near reckless abandon and creates some incredible big plays through the air. At his worst, he is a turnover machine destined to be sent to the bench at some point. Those moments of brilliance, however, make him a beloved figure in football and when he’s cooking the nickname FitzMagic often gets broken out.

Elsewhere in Florida, Minkah Fitzpatrick plays defensive back for the Dolphins, and decided to try and capitalize on sharing the last name with Ryan by trademarking FitzMagic. Unfortunately for Minkah, as the patent office determined on New Year’s Day, the use of FitzMagic has almost always been in referral to Ryan Fitzpatrick, which means Minkah’s effort to trademark the phrase created a “false connection” with Ryan and was thus denied.