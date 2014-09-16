The Governor Of Minnesota Wants The Vikings To Suspend Adrian Peterson

It was only a matter of time before a politician weighed-in on the Adrian Peterson child abuse allegations. In a statement this morning, Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton said the Vikings should suspend Peterson until further notice.

“Yes, Mr. Peterson is entitled to due process and should be ‘innocent until proven guilty.’ However, he is a public figure; and his actions, as described, are a public embarrassment to the Vikings organization and the State of Minnesota. Whipping a child to the extent of visible wounds, as has been alleged, should not be tolerated in our state. Therefore, I believe the team should suspend Mr. Peterson, until the accusations of child abuse have been resolved by the criminal justice system.”

If you thought the Ray Rice stuff was ugly, just wait. Adrian Peterson has 7 kids (that we know of) and there’s a story out there about another kid getting abused. When this goes to trial, every nook and cranny of Peterson’s life will be uncovered and you can bet he’s got some other skeletons deep in his closet.

The Vikings will rue the day they let him back on the team. Mark my words.