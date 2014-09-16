The Governor Of Minnesota Wants The Vikings To Suspend Adrian Peterson

It was only a matter of time before a politician weighed-in on the Adrian Peterson child abuse allegations. In a statement this morning, Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton said the Vikings should suspend Peterson until further notice.
“Yes, Mr. Peterson is entitled to due process and should be ‘innocent until proven guilty.’ However, he is a public figure; and his actions, as described, are a public embarrassment to the Vikings organization and the State of Minnesota. Whipping a child to the extent of visible wounds, as has been alleged, should not be tolerated in our state. Therefore, I believe the team should suspend Mr. Peterson, until the accusations of child abuse have been resolved by the criminal justice system.”
If you thought the Ray Rice stuff was ugly, just wait. Adrian Peterson has 7 kids (that we know of) and there’s a story out there about another kid getting abused. When this goes to trial, every nook and cranny of Peterson’s life will be uncovered and you can bet he’s got some other skeletons deep in his closet.
The Vikings will rue the day they let him back on the team. Mark my words.
While I agree with him in this instance, Gov. Dayton has lost all credibility in all matters related to the Vikings after giving them half a billion dollars in taxpayer money.
This. Dayton the multi-millionaire just caved to the NFL over the new stadium, which is essentially unfunded because the bullshit mechanisms they have in place to generate the revenue — pull tabs — won’t nearly cover the costs.
Yeah, pull tabs. That stuff people did for awhile in 1990 is, on paper, the primary funding source for a billion dollar project. Not that anyone thought it would be enough — everyone basically decided to kick the can so the Vikings could have their precious stadium.
The Vikings are definitely gonna pay hard for the, “Nah it’s cool, he’s back on the team.” decision. Should be hilarious!
Also love how quiet my Facebook feed was Sunday, compared to the week before of OH MAN IF THIS IS HOW THE VIKINGS SEASON IS GONNA GO THEN BRING ON THE SUPABOOOWWLLLL
Dayton obviously doesn’t understand the dynamics of dollars.
“as has been alleged.”
The Vikings would win alot of people over if they responded
“Only if you have Michelle Bachmann killed.”
Jessie the Body Ventura is still the Governor of Minnesota in my mind…and he is also the King of Earth. Lets get his thoughts on this.