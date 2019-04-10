A Minor League Umpire Got Booed For Being A Jerk To A Dog

Twitter

Finn the Bat Dog is an employee of Las Vegas Aviators. His job is, well, in his name, and Finn had a big night on Tuesday, as the Aviators opened a brand new ballpark against the Sacramento River Cats.

The AAA affiliate of the Oakland Athletics had plenty to celebrate on Tuesday, but for Finn, it was just another day at the office. And like all employees, he knows that labor sometimes has to deal with hardships put upon them by The Man. In Finn’s case, it’s a persnickety umpire who didn’t have time for canine antics during the game.

Finn’s job is, of course, to retrieve bats and be a Very Good Boy while doing it. But the umpire decided to make that hard on him. So he got booed to hell for tossing a bat away from Finn, who had to go chase it down anyway.