A performance for the record books by Mirai Nagasu, complete with a celebration we’ll remember for a long time. #BestOfUS #WinterOlympics https://t.co/NsNuy9F46h pic.twitter.com/ew8YKEYGzc — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 12, 2018

Mirai Nagasu made history in PyeongChang by becoming the first American woman and only the third women to ever land the vaunted triple axel in the Olympics. To put in perspective, the axel jump was invented in the late 1800s, and the triple axel has only been landed by eight women ever in international competition. Now Nagasu joins Midori Ito and Mao Asada from Japan as one of the greatest to ever do it.

Naturally, the extremely entertaining commentating booth featuring Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir were blown away by what they saw. Here’s Lipinski’s reaction that would make Harry Caray proud.

"HOLY COW!" You just witnessed a historic triple axel from Mirai Nagasu. #WinterOlympics https://t.co/NsNuy9F46h pic.twitter.com/jCMTb4LtXv — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 12, 2018

The perfect landing of one of figure skatings harder jumps had U.S. and Nagasu’s teammates losing it. Nagasu couldn’t contain herself, either.