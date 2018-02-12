A performance for the record books by Mirai Nagasu, complete with a celebration we’ll remember for a long time. #BestOfUS #WinterOlympics https://t.co/NsNuy9F46h pic.twitter.com/ew8YKEYGzc
— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 12, 2018
Mirai Nagasu made history in PyeongChang by becoming the first American woman and only the third women to ever land the vaunted triple axel in the Olympics. To put in perspective, the axel jump was invented in the late 1800s, and the triple axel has only been landed by eight women ever in international competition. Now Nagasu joins Midori Ito and Mao Asada from Japan as one of the greatest to ever do it.
Naturally, the extremely entertaining commentating booth featuring Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir were blown away by what they saw. Here’s Lipinski’s reaction that would make Harry Caray proud.
The perfect landing of one of figure skatings harder jumps had U.S. and Nagasu’s teammates losing it. Nagasu couldn’t contain herself, either.
The Olympics might as well just be a giant figure skating competition to NBC.
3 god damn hours of that and 10 minutes of awesome shit like luge, snowboarders flying over giant ramps and short track speed skating.
At least we haven’t had terrible takes about them catering to women like NBC doesn’t know exactly who is watching and what draws eyeballs in prime time…
can’t watch nbc videos in my country. the country where the olympics are happening.
the world is dumb.
Just a quick question… where did the Americans finish on the podium and who won? Just wondering, you know, because nice triple axel, would be a shame if it meant little in the bigger scheme of things…