Miroslav Satan’s Ominous Yahoo! Profile Enjoys These Morning Links

My buddy brought this to my attention late last night as I was writing my review of the Comedy Central Roast of Charlie Sheen for our mother site, Uproxx, so I don’t know if this is a common knowledge thing since the last time I pulled up a NHL player’s profile it was practice making out with a picture of Manon Rheaume. But I thought it was pretty funny. Well played, Yahoo!.
So how about some links?
Yup, That’s A Burn: The Very Best Jokes From Comedy Central’s Celebrity
Roasts |UPROXX|
Best and Worst of the 2011 Emmys |Warming Glow|
Get Your Very Own Ol’ Dirty Bastard Food Stamp Card |Smoking Section|
Kenny F’n Powers Will Use The Force All Up In This B |Gamma Squad|
James Franco to Direct Cormac McCarthy Necrophilia Story |Film Drunk|
The Best And Worst Of WWE Night Of Champions 2011 |With Leather|
The Best of #Troy Barnes |UPROXX|
Minimal Movie Posters Are All The Rage These Days |UPROXX|
Reports of Gordon Ramsay’s Porn Dwarf Being Eaten by Badgers Have Been
Greatly Exaggerated |Film Drunk|
Many Television Stars Are Attractive |Warming Glow|
“Suck For Luck” NFL Power Rankings: Week 2 |With Leather|
Own A Handcrafted ED-E From ‘Fallout: New Vegas’ |Gamma Squad|
Casey Veggies Feat. Feat. C-San, Dom Kennedy & Kendrick Lamar – “Ridin’
Roun Town (Remix)” |Smoking Section|
10 Things Apple Is Worth More Than |Buzzfeed|
The long awaited “National Lampoon Canadian Vacation” starring Randy
Quaid and Dog the Bounty Hunter is finally underway |FARK|
Evangeline Lilly Worried She’ll be a ‘Black Mark’ in ‘The Hobbit’ |Moviefone|
The 10 Least Promising Shows for Fall |AOL
TV|
9 Best Web Contents of the Week |Adult Swim|
7 Great Franchises That Never Got a Decent Video Game |The
Smoking Jacket|
The 28 Most Dominating Emmy Winners of All Time |Pajiba|
(Super cool trophy kid via Reddit.)
I’ll chalk this one up to not having my coffee yet, but what is so ominous about Satan’s Yahoo! profile…?
*takes sip of coffee*
Oh, the 666 at the top that you can barely see. Got it!
Jesus, that was like the Where’s Waldo of Uproxx posts.
Is it that Satan is a Right Winger,or that your name is Ashley?
Nah, my name is an old joke that my parents played a long time ago. Don’t worry, they’ll know the punchline soon enough.
TLDR. You could have at least photoshopped a lobster dog in there while I’m searching for this obscure bit.