Miss. Legislators Dusting Off ‘Col. Reb’?

#College Football
01.24.11 7 years ago 10 Comments

The south is at it again. Don’t get me wrong, I love being on the leisurely side of the Mason-Dixon line, but man, they need to hire an image consultant. Yes, all 17-ish southern states. One image consultant. Economies of scale there. And yes, it should probably be a minority. Anyway, the state legislature in Mississippi wants to bring back “Colonel Reb,” the not-exactly-racist mascot that its eponymous Oxford university started removing from the school’s identity since 2003.

House Bill 1106, authored by Duvall, would amend the state code, adding a provision that the University of Mississippi “shall bear the nickname ‘Ole Miss Rebels’ and its mascot shall be ‘Colonel Rebel.’ “[…]

In a post titled “Mark DuVall: Epic MetaTroll or Disgruntled, Slightly Empowered Redneck?” the Red Cup Rebellion blog writes: “Unless they’re trying to strip Ole Miss of the educational shackles enforced by the (state College Board) or beef up the school’s annual budget, the Legislature of Mississippi really needn’t meddle further with Ole Miss’ affairs.”

–Clarion-Ledger [MS], via College Football Blog.

DuVall, it should be noted, is an Ole Miss alum and a freshman rep in the state House, so he may not be aware that the purpose of the state legislature isn’t to serve as a magic wish machine. Or, maybe it does. That would explain why their state is $13 billion in debt.

Around The Web

TOPICS#College Football
TAGSCollege BasketballCOLLEGE FOOTBALLMascotsMISSISSIPPI REBELSRACISM IS A DISH BEST SERVED COLD

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP