Miss Texas’ First Pitch Makes 50 Cent Look Like Sandy Koufax

#Texas Rangers
Senior Editor
08.16.14 11 Comments

Miss Texas Monique Evans continued the great American tradition of throwing out a first pitch. Unfortunately for Monique, her pitch missed the mark. Unfortunately for Monique, her pitch never quite got off the ground. Literally. She basically made 50 cent look like a world-class hurler.

 

Miss Texas, I like you and all and I totally dug your follow through but, “I award you no points, and may God have mercy on your soul.”

RELATED: Cool crown.

*UPDATE: Monique Evans is a ballerina so we kinda, sorta understand the follow through (and great calves).

[FTW]

Around The Web

TOPICS#Texas Rangers
TAGSMiss TexasMiss Texas first pitchMonique EvansMonique Evans first pitchTEXAS RANGERS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP