Miss Texas’ First Pitch Makes 50 Cent Look Like Sandy Koufax

Miss Texas Monique Evans continued the great American tradition of throwing out a first pitch. Unfortunately for Monique, her pitch missed the mark. Unfortunately for Monique, her pitch never quite got off the ground. Literally. She basically made 50 cent look like a world-class hurler.

Your browser does not support iframes.

Miss Texas, I like you and all and I totally dug your follow through but, “I award you no points, and may God have mercy on your soul.”

*UPDATE: Monique Evans is a ballerina so we kinda, sorta understand the follow through (and great calves).

