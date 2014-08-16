Miss Texas’ First Pitch Makes 50 Cent Look Like Sandy Koufax

Miss Texas Monique Evans continued the great American tradition of throwing out a first pitch. Unfortunately for Monique, her pitch missed the mark. Unfortunately for Monique, her pitch never quite got off the ground. Literally. She basically made 50 cent look like a world-class hurler.
Miss Texas, I like you and all and I totally dug your follow through but, “I award you no points, and may God have mercy on your soul.”
*UPDATE: Monique Evans is a ballerina so we kinda, sorta understand the follow through (and great calves).
Nope, still better than 50 cent. She looks like she has never thrown any ball of any kind ever in her life.
50 cent had no excuse what so ever.
He got shot…9 Times man!
She looks like she’s never thrown so much as a tissue into the trash. How does a person become an adult without ever throwing a thing?
Updated the post. She’s a ballerina. She has great calves. I totally forgot about her first pitch.
Ridiculously far to the right and down in the dirt.
Yep, that’s Texas.
Dammit, that’s beautiful.
She ain’t Nolan Ryan.
But I bet she’d still kick Robin Ventura’s ass.
Great Miss Congeniality reference.
“Looks like the mustard fell off the hot dog on that one Jerry.”
“Good call Vinnie.”
Carly Rae Jepsen still holds the championship belt for worst 1st pitches as far as I’m concerned.
