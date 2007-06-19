MISSISSIPPI SCHOOLS ARE AWESOME

This photo was taken by With Leather reader Handsome Dan at the College World Series this past Sunday (Louisville eliminated
Ole Miss MSU 12-4). For the many, many, many WL readers who are unable to discern the subtle misspellings of this young Mississippi State fan, you may revel in the child's porcine manner. By which I mean: he's a fatty.
In all fairness to Little Chubs, though, he probably got help with that sign from his dad. And help with that second chin from mom's bacon-fried chicken.
Everything She Puts in my mouth Needs butter
Fat, drunk and stupid is no way to go through life.
The real story in the CWS is that we are one UC Irvine victory away from a Beaver-Eater matchup in the semifinals.
Poor little chunky southern boy. Mississep.. misissip… oh hell, the south will rise again!
Truffle shuffle! Truffle shuffle!
Like fellow Mississippian Eli Manning, the inability of the locals to speak, read or write the English language is unstoppable.
Did that kid eat his own index fingers?
i think chone figgin's parents helped porky with the spelling on that sign. and everything tastes better fried in bacon fat.
I'm surprised he didn't eat the sign.
I wonder if that kid also collects Humble figurines.
it looks like he was stung in the face by a bumbull bee.
Something tells me that he probably spelled 'pummel' properly at first, but then thought, 'that was too easy…. i'll add a silent b…. that's better' and rewarded himself with a waffle wrapped sausage on a stick dipped in a jar of Aunt Jemimah brand high fructose corn syrup, a bucket of lard, and washed that all down with a Big Gulp of Citrus Drop (generic Mountain Dew)
I blame Deltha O'Neal for the failures in that child's education.
And I blame Carson Palmer for the child being a fatty-boombalatty.
Still not as good as the "Let Are Kids Walk" sign from the protest about the kids failing a standardized test and being denied graduation. Oh Irony, you are so silly.
@ MMP: He was soooo hungry, though! And they were so plump and wriggly!
Wilford Brimley: Age 12
is anyone else upset that the sign is blocking our view of that stylish hat the kid is wearing ?
DIABEETUS. Serious Business.
Did sum-one take mah bukket?
He looks like Ralphie from a Christmas Story.
"I want an official Red Ryder, carbine action, two-hundred shot range model air rifle!"
-Let's see how your eyes are doing. All you have to do is read the letters. Can you see the letters?
-Yes.
-Alright then read them for me.
-I AMA LITTLE PIG E
Remember the chubby asian looking guy in Raiders of the lost Arc? That is his son.
I know it may come to a shock, but there are actually two major universities in Mississippi, Ole Miss and Mississippi State. State (and not my underachieving Rebels) lost to Louisville.
And didnt that kid shoot a feral pig recently?
I suppose this is one way to get the exposure needed to become a contestant on Shaq's reality show.
Almost as good as the girl with the "Beaver Beliver" sign.
Which, apparently, no one in the Oregon State section realized or had the heart to tell her was incorrectly spelled.
Eventually
Sherman hopefully should've
Placated our fears, and burned down our
Neighborhood, and, with it, the surrounding 1800 square miles, better known as the South
Dumb little bastard
Stewell, angel, have another chocolate bar
Ole Miss and State…two different schools…just for clarification.
This kid will grow up to be the fat lineman about whom another fat man will state…"He is rumbling, stumbling, pumbling…."
He's not heavy, he's my brother. :(
Wat speelling misstaks?
I am so smart! I am so smart! S-M-R-T!
How could someone misspell 'pumel' so badly?–Dan Quayle (yeah, thats right…..a Dan Quayle reference. What do you mean its not 1989?)
is it ole miss or mississippi state ? get your story wright! louisville beat ms state not ole miss.
not to be that guy but…Ole Miss didn't play Louisville in the CWS nor did we even make the College World Series…A lot of people who don't follow the SEC think that Ole Miss and Mississippi State are the same school when, in fact Ole Miss is the University of Mississippi…Now as an Ole Miss fan, I can tell you that that kid personifies the typical State fan: uneducated, fat, and a redneck…It's not called Moo U for nothing…Just FYI
Oooh! Him card good read!
I hate to momentarily break up the mutual masturbatory session based on the oh so hot lieux of grade-level vocabulary and not being from the South. However, as a reader from Starkville, MS, I would like to point out that it was the Mississippi State Bulldogs who got bounced in the College World Series, not the Ole Miss Rebels; and it was a vocabulary error not really a spelling error.
Good day everyone.
Extremely
Sloppy
Piggy
Needs Diet!
im also an ole miss fan!! that kids family drove their john deere all the way omaha.
Garingo sees nothing wrong with this sign.
"LET'S GET READY TO PUMBLE !!!!"
I think they're serving hummel pie today.
it's one of the illegitimate sons of bartles and/or james.
"thank you for your chubport".
"CHUNK LIKE BABY RUTH!"
GOONIES reference
P-ortly U-nsuspecting M-ississippi B-oy L-acks E-rudition, Exercise
(For what it's worth: turns out that, technical(l)y, "pumble" is a recognized historical variant of "pummel," not that Poindexter Q. Hogg there was thinking of anything that doesn't come battered and fried when he made that sign.)
+1 Hercules
We're not starting the game until this Christmas ham give me a few reps on the pumble horse!