MISSISSIPPI SCHOOLS ARE AWESOME

#Baseball
06.19.07 11 years ago 59 Comments

This photo was taken by With Leather reader Handsome Dan at the College World Series this past Sunday (Louisville eliminated Ole Miss MSU 12-4).  For the many, many, many WL readers who are unable to discern the subtle misspellings of this young Mississippi State fan, you may revel in the child's porcine manner.  By which I mean: he's a fatty.

In all fairness to Little Chubs, though, he probably got help with that sign from his dad.  And help with that second chin from mom's bacon-fried chicken. 

