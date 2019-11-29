With both teams under .500 and an NFL game happening at the same time, the 2019 Egg Bowl didn’t have a ton of pre-game buzz. Still, the annual battle between Ole Miss and Mississippi State means a lot in some circles and this year’s edition certainly didn’t disappoint in terms of late-game fireworks. There wasn’t a ton of offense in a game that Mississippi State led by a 21-14 margin in the final minutes but, right on time, things flew off the rails.

Ole Miss changed quarterbacks on its penultimate drive, inserting Matt Corral for John Rhys Plumlee. On their final drive, the Revels matriculated the ball down, thanks in part to an insane fourth and 24 conversion.

4th and 24 with less than a minute to go and Mississippi State up 7 they some how allow this to happen in the Egg Bowl. pic.twitter.com/5jeFcBIZcB — Rob Paul (@RobPaulNFL) November 29, 2019

The end result was a 12-play, 82-yard drive that seemingly set the Rebels up to either tie the game or attempt a two-point conversion for the win. However, Ole Miss sophomore wide receiver Elijah Moore made a blunder that would end up costing his team in a big way.

Moore, who caught the big touchdown pass with just four seconds to go, made the decision to get down on his hands and knees and pretend to be a dog going to the bathroom to celebrate the score.

When you piss it all away (they missed the PAT) pic.twitter.com/B9jIg9nHoA — The Comeback (@thecomeback) November 29, 2019

After a 15-yard penalty, Ole Miss couldn’t even think about attempting a two-point conversion for the win, but unfortunately for the visiting Rebels, they didn’t even earn a chance in overtime after the extra point went wide.

To summarize… @OleMissFB scores potential game tying touchdown. Unsportsmanlike for hiking a leg and the Rebels kicker misses for overtime #EggBowl pic.twitter.com/tQFAzgUSq9 — Collin Wilson (@_Collin1) November 29, 2019

This wasn’t the first time that an Ole Miss player broke out this celebration — current Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf did this in 2017 — but, given the circumstances, what Moore did played a big role in the final outcome.

It is certainly possible that Ole Miss would’ve kicked the extra point or even that they would’ve missed on the two-point conversion. Still, this capped a wild night in the state of Mississippi and the Bulldogs emerged victorious under bizarre circumstances.