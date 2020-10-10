Mizzou Stunned LSU With A Late Goal Line Stand

LSU has shown a drop-off following their torrid, national championship winning 2019 campaign, something that isn’t particularly shocking considering all they lost. Still, the 17th-ranked Tigers entered Saturday’s game against 0-2 Missouri as 14.5-point favorites, and in a high-scoring affair, the Tigers came out on top, 45-41. Well, one of the Tigers came out on top, but to the surprise of most, it was the ones from Columbia.

The game was ultimately decided by a shocking defensive stand by Mizzou. Following a touchdown by Niko Hea to put them up with 5:18 left in the game, LSU got the ball and had eyes on the end zone.

.@MizzouFootball TAKES THE LEAD! We've got a game in CoMo! pic.twitter.com/OFA9TmtdDa — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) October 10, 2020

Myles Brennan marched the defending national champs down the field, getting them down to the Missouri 1-yard line with 37 seconds left. The Tigers had one timeout left, so Ed Orgeron had to figure out the best way to manage the situation.

But a funny thing about college football is how the incredible happens in these moments. LSU opted for a pair of runs by Tyrion Davis-Price on first and second down, both of which got stuffed by the Mizzou defense. On third down, the Tigers opted to go to the air, with Brennan’s pass to Terrance Marshall getting broken up.

With 16 seconds on the clock and a touchdown needed to stave off an upset, LSU went to the air once again on fourth down. Brennan rolled out to his right, saw Marshall in the end zone, and went for the win. But much to his chagrin, Joshuah Bledsoe made the play of his life, diving to break up the pass and securing the win for Missouri.

MIZZOU HOLDS LSU ON THE 1-YARD LINE ‼️ pic.twitter.com/29dkNOa3fg — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 10, 2020

Missouri started its season with back-to-back losses to Alabama and Tennessee. Avoiding an 0-3 start seemed like a longshot, but stuffing a team four times on the 1 is a longshot, too.