The Trump Administration Will No Longer Let MLB Teams Sign Cuban Players Without Defecting

04.08.19 9 mins ago

Getty Image

Major League Baseball teams were, briefly, allowed to sign Cuban baseball players without needing the players to defect to the United States, but that policy, enabled by the Obama administration, has been struck down by the current administration.

On Monday, Jeff Passan of ESPN reported the Trump administration had decided not to allow teams to continue signing players through the Cuban Baseball Federation, and instead any Cuban players will have needed to defect to the U.S. prior to joining a team.

