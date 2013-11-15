MLB Made WWE Championships For The 2013 Cy Young Winners

When Massachusetts native and perma-champ John Cena gave Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz a WWE Championship belt to wear in the World Series parade, it set a dangerous precedent for baseball guys wearing wrestling titles and/or trolling me right out of existence.
Yesterday when Major League Baseball announced Max Scherzer of the Detroit Tigers and Clayton Kershaw of the Los Angeles Dodgers as its 2013 Cy Young Award winners it also posted pictures of the trophies themselves, which look suspiciously like a thing The Rock would hold on his pec during a long-ish gap between movies.
Here’s the side-by-side comparison:
Congratulations, Max Scherzer, you’re the best pitcher in the American League. The Shield has already been sent to Detroit to triple powerbomb you through a table so Randy Orton can be the Cy Young instead.
The National League is the Smackdown to the American League’s Raw, right? They should’ve given Kershaw a World Heavyweight Championship belt, although that might’ve just led to three-straight years of Alberto Del Rio trying to armbar him.
The best part of the Cy Young belts is that Vince McMahon(‘s intern who runs his Twitter) found out about it, and loved it:
Congratulations to the winners, and to Sheamus, who I assume is already trying to kick them in the face.
I’m afraid Sheamus is still sidelined with a shaved mustache.
I .. I can’t even imagine that …
He started growing it back again, but yeah, it looked friggin’ hilarious:
[cdn1-www.wrestlezone.com]
I .. I CAN’T STOP LAUGHING !
Sheamus without a mustache during Mo-vember is the most face Sheamus thing ever.
The Championship Belt with baseball players thing has already been done by Josh Reddick of the Oakland A’s for at least a couple of years, since he is a big wrestling fan. But knowing that would require national media to pay any attention to a baseball team west of the Mississippi that’s not the Dodgers, so most people probably have no idea.
“Clayton? That’s a girls name.”- the last thing Clayton Kershaw hears before he gets broghe kicked