MLB Made WWE Championships For The 2013 Cy Young Winners

When Massachusetts native and perma-champ John Cena gave Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz a WWE Championship belt to wear in the World Series parade, it set a dangerous precedent for baseball guys wearing wrestling titles and/or trolling me right out of existence.

Yesterday when Major League Baseball announced Max Scherzer of the Detroit Tigers and Clayton Kershaw of the Los Angeles Dodgers as its 2013 Cy Young Award winners it also posted pictures of the trophies themselves, which look suspiciously like a thing The Rock would hold on his pec during a long-ish gap between movies.

Here’s the side-by-side comparison:

Congratulations, Max Scherzer, you’re the best pitcher in the American League. The Shield has already been sent to Detroit to triple powerbomb you through a table so Randy Orton can be the Cy Young instead.

The National League is the Smackdown to the American League’s Raw, right? They should’ve given Kershaw a World Heavyweight Championship belt, although that might’ve just led to three-straight years of Alberto Del Rio trying to armbar him.

The best part of the Cy Young belts is that Vince McMahon(‘s intern who runs his Twitter) found out about it, and loved it:

Congratulations to the winners, and to Sheamus, who I assume is already trying to kick them in the face.