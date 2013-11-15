MLB Made WWE Championships For The 2013 Cy Young Winners

#Los Angeles Dodgers #Detroit Tigers #Baseball #David Ortiz #Vince McMahon #John Cena #MLB #Pro Wrestling #WWE
Pro Wrestling Editor
11.15.13 7 Comments

When Massachusetts native and perma-champ John Cena gave Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz a WWE Championship belt to wear in the World Series parade, it set a dangerous precedent for baseball guys wearing wrestling titles and/or trolling me right out of existence.

Yesterday when Major League Baseball announced Max Scherzer of the Detroit Tigers and Clayton Kershaw of the Los Angeles Dodgers as its 2013 Cy Young Award winners it also posted pictures of the trophies themselves, which look suspiciously like a thing The Rock would hold on his pec during a long-ish gap between movies.

Here’s the side-by-side comparison:

BZEP2d5IYAAGjBy.png-large

Congratulations, Max Scherzer, you’re the best pitcher in the American League. The Shield has already been sent to Detroit to triple powerbomb you through a table so Randy Orton can be the Cy Young instead.

The National League is the Smackdown to the American League’s Raw, right? They should’ve given Kershaw a World Heavyweight Championship belt, although that might’ve just led to three-straight years of Alberto Del Rio trying to armbar him.

The best part of the Cy Young belts is that Vince McMahon(‘s intern who runs his Twitter) found out about it, and loved it:

Screen Shot 2013-11-15 at 6.40.05 AM

Congratulations to the winners, and to Sheamus, who I assume is already trying to kick them in the face.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Los Angeles Dodgers#Detroit Tigers#Baseball#David Ortiz#Vince McMahon#John Cena#MLB#Pro Wrestling#WWE
TAGSAWARDSBaseballCLAYTON KERSHAWCY YOUNGdavid ortizDETROIT TIGERSJohn CenaLOS ANGELES DODGERSMAX SCHERZERMLBPRO WRESTLINGvince mcmahonWWE

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 18 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP