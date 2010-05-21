MLB Owner Is A Bleeder

Washington Nationals principal owner Mark Lerner got popped in the face with a fly ball earlier in the week, but it wasn’t from his luxury suite, because that would just be pathetic. No, it happened while Lerner was on the field, which makes it a lot more badass. .

Lerner, as he occasionally does, was shagging fly balls in full Nationals uniform alongside his team. Standing in right field, where the sun made it difficult to see, Lerner settled under a fly ball. The ball barely glanced off his glove and drilled Lerner, 56, on the bridge of his nose, right between the eyes. “I’ve never seen blood gush that fast out of someone,” said one Nationals player. –Adam Kilgore/WaPo, via T&R.

Lerner turned out to be okay, which admittedly makes this turn of events a little less interesting. But I think more owners should be out shagging on the field before the game. Hell, that’s the only reason I would own a major league team. That and the free nachos. And having coitus in the press box. But mostly for the nachos.