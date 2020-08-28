Following up on his reporting from earlier this month about MLB potentially putting together dual National League and American League Bubbles for the playoffs, Jeff Passan said on The Pat McAfee Show that he expects baseball to play games in California and Texas this fall, with the World Series likely to be played at the Texas Rangers’ brand-new ballpark in Arlington, Texas.

More specifically, the American League will likely play its playoffs in Bubbles in Los Angeles and San Diego while the National League creates a Bubble-like playoff environment in Houston and Arlington.

BREAKING NEWS: @JeffPassan says the @MLB is going to move to bubble cities for the playoffs Houston & Arlington for the National League

“The plan is right now for the last week of the season, even if you’re at home, for you to be staying in a hotel,” Passan told McAfee. “The reason for that is they essentially want to get these teams isolated from everyone … and they are going to Bubble, essentially.”

As Passan reported, the league and players are sorting through details on everything from whether families will be included to what the specific protocols will be.

“At this point, the Bubble is a fait accompli,” Passan said.

Back in mid-August, Passan reported that the two states were front-runners for a potential Bubble because of weather concerns in colder parts of the country by the time the playoffs rolled around in the late fall. The report also stated that Dodger Stadium, San Diego’s Petco Park, the Rangers’ Globe Life Park and Houston’s Minute Maid Park could host multiple games per day in the early rounds of the playoffs.

One executive told Passan: “If we want to make sure we get through October, we really need to get this right.”

Since then, it appears they have settled on what will basically be four smaller pseudo-Bubbles, with players staying at hotels and not traveling. Considering the outbreaks MLB has seen on about one-fifths of its teams at this point, Passan seems to believe MLB has realized the necessity of a Bubble if the playoffs are to go off without a hitch.