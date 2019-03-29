Getty Image

Once a boring bit of financial negotiation meant to promote salary compromises between a player and his team, baseball’s arbitration process has become an increasing point of contention between the MLBPA and team front offices. Players with “at least three but less than six” years of service can enter into arbitration each offseason with their team to determine their salary for the upcoming season, and it’s a process that’s recently begun to undergo some major scrutiny.

Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer made headlines in February when he said Cleveland tried to “demean his character” during his arbitration hearing before eventually walking his comments back. In 2018, Bauer became the first player to win an arbitration case against the Indians since 1991. And now, in a report from The Athletic, arbitration is coming under even more heavy fire as the awarding of a wrestling belt has come to symbolize team’s effort to suppress player salaries through the process.