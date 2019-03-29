The MLBPA Is Furious Teams Hand Out A Championship Belt To Celebrate Keeping Salaries Down

03.29.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Once a boring bit of financial negotiation meant to promote salary compromises between a player and his team, baseball’s arbitration process has become an increasing point of contention between the MLBPA and team front offices. Players with “at least three but less than six” years of service can enter into arbitration each offseason with their team to determine their salary for the upcoming season, and it’s a process that’s recently begun to undergo some major scrutiny.

Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer made headlines in February when he said Cleveland tried to “demean his character” during his arbitration hearing before eventually walking his comments back. In 2018, Bauer became the first player to win an arbitration case against the Indians since 1991. And now, in a report from The Athletic, arbitration is coming under even more heavy fire as the awarding of a wrestling belt has come to symbolize team’s effort to suppress player salaries through the process.

Around The Web

TOPICS#MLB
TAGSMLB
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: Orations, Helgi Jonsson, And More Bandcamp Albums From March

Crate-Digging: Orations, Helgi Jonsson, And More Bandcamp Albums From March

03.29.19 3 hours ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.29.19 5 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.26.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.25.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.25.19 4 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.22.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP