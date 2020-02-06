MLS And Adidas Released New Kits Ahead Of The League’s 25th Season

The upcoming season is a big one for Major League Soccer, as the league will celebrate its 25th anniversary. The league has come a long way since it first kicked a ball in 1995 — if you never have, please take a moment to watch this video of how shootouts used to work — and to celebrate the occasion, MLS held an event in New York City on Wednesday night where it unveiled the kits that will be worn by its 26 clubs ahead of the 2020 campaign.

The unis all come via adidas, the league’s official kit sponsor, and feature three stripes on the right shoulder.

1996 ⏩ 2020 Fresh take on an iconic look. Our @adidassoccer EQT kits celebrating the 25th season of MLS. #FORWARD25 pic.twitter.com/G1iyknUhi5 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) February 6, 2020

The exception to this design is Chicago Fire, which unveiled a new logo earlier in the offseason and swapped out the diagonal stripes on the shoulders for horizontal ones.

No place like home. 🔥 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐇𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐢𝐭 🔥 pic.twitter.com/TFelyeRMgi — Chicago Fire FC (@ChicagoFire) February 6, 2020

The clubs had some help showing off the new threads, enlisting plenty of big names to show off what we’ll see on the pitch from Ninja to DeAndre Hopkins.

While the event on Thursday featured a number of celebrities and club legends debuting the kits, some teams also posted videos unveiling what fans can expect out of their shirts this season. Here are some of our favorites.

Symbolic for victory and the quest for perfection. Introducing the King’s Kit: https://t.co/6qDSqZpmBP pic.twitter.com/7HQd1xWFv6 — Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) February 6, 2020

The league will kick off its 25th campaign on Feb. 29, when 16 teams will square off against one another, headlined by MLS debutants Nashville FC hosting Atlanta United at 8 p.m. on Fox. The following day, the remaining 10 teams will play one another, with three matches getting broadcast on national television: Defending MLS Cup champions Seattle Sounders will play Chicago Fire on ESPN at 3 p.m., Los Angeles Football Club hosts newcomers Inter Miami CF at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN, and Portland Timbers will take on Minnesota United at 7:30 p.m. on FS1.