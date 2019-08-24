Andy Daly And Cobi Jones Will Give The Hottest Rivalry In MLS A Comedic Twist

Getty Image

It can be hard to believe that El Tráfico is one of the newest rivalries in American sports. There have been four meetings in two years between MLS mainstay Los Angeles Galaxy and relative newcomer Los Angeles Football Club, and in that time, it’s managed to turn itself into one of the most acrimonious and drama-filled rivalries in the entire league.

It’s the sort of thing that doesn’t quite gel with the mellow nature of southern California. Certainly some levity could be brought to the situation, and during Sunday’s matchup between the two sides, Galaxy legend Cobi Jones and comedian Andy Daly will do their best to lighten the mood.

The pair will team up to provide play-by-play during Sunday’s match for Funny or Die, which will broadcast the duo on its various channels in partnership with Heineken. Jones’ bonafides, both as a professional footballer who spent most of his career with the Galaxy and as a television analyst for the sport, are unimpeachable. As for Daly, well, the universe is all about balance, and he certainly acts as a counter-weight in this situation.