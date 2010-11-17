MM: Salvatore Giunta Is An American Badass

Staff Sgt. Salvatore Giunta is the first living American since the Vietnam war to win receive the Congressional Medal of Honor. If you read one news item today, make it this one. I’m putting on pants today as a tribute to you, sir.

Now back to the usual chicanery. This woman certainly has a particular taste when it comes to Christmas gifts.

NFL Pro Bowl ballots can be cast online. Nobody’s asking you to care about the game, but for God’s sake, get out the vote for Stylez G. White, defensive lineman, Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Unless you’re me, you might want to take a few steps to get over your hangover at work. Not everyone can just say “Let Burnsy do it.”

“Has anyone ever told you that you smell like Angelina Jolie? It’s a blend of daffodils and imported malaria that I’d recognize anywhere.”

This 3-D technology might be worth a damn if we just stopped wasting it on more expensive movies.

Some of our more experienced readers might recognize these ladies of yore.

Has technology ruined modern men? I wouldn’t know; I’m not in the market for any.

We’re a TV-watching country. And all this time, I thought we were a part of a rhythm nation.

A world history of superheroes. Good night, Ned.

There’s custom vans and then there’s Japanese custom vans and then there’s this thing, which just made my Christmas list. It’s not news…

