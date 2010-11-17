MM: Salvatore Giunta Is An American Badass

11.17.10 7 years ago 2 Comments

    Staff Sgt. Salvatore Giunta is the first living American since the Vietnam war to win receive the Congressional Medal of Honor. If you read one news item today, make it this one. I’m putting on pants today as a tribute to you, sir.

    CNN.

    Now back to the usual chicanery. This woman certainly has a particular taste when it comes to Christmas gifts.

    Regretsy.

    NFL Pro Bowl ballots can be cast online. Nobody’s asking you to care about the game, but for God’s sake, get out the vote for Stylez G. White, defensive lineman, Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

    NFL Pro Bowl ballot.

    Unless you’re me, you might want to take a few steps to get over your hangover at work. Not everyone can just say “Let Burnsy do it.”

    Uproxx.

    “Has anyone ever told you that you smell like Angelina Jolie? It’s a blend of daffodils and imported malaria that I’d recognize anywhere.”

    Uproxx.

    This 3-D technology might be worth a damn if we just stopped wasting it on more expensive movies.

    THE Smoking Jacket.

    Some of our more experienced readers might recognize these ladies of yore.

    Ego TV.

    Has technology ruined modern men? I wouldn’t know; I’m not in the market for any.

    Bro Bible.

    We’re a TV-watching country. And all this time, I thought we were a part of a rhythm nation.

    http://unrealitymag.com/index.php/2010/11/16/the-united-states-of-television/

    A world history of superheroes. Good night, Ned.

    Ned Hardy.

    There’s custom vans and then there’s Japanese custom vans and then there’s this thing, which just made my Christmas list. It’s not news…

    Fark.

The Morning Meat is our morning link dump that will fight in closed quarters if necessary. Send us tips at WithLeather-TIPS@Uproxx.com, follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. Join our email listing (see the sidebar) and check out the Uproxx Holiday Guide.

Around The Web

TAGSMORNING MEAT

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP