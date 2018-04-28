Cage Warriors/John Maguire

Cuts happen in combat sports. It’s part of the game. Some are just busted eyebrows that need a couple stitches, some are annoying splits in the hairline. Considering cuts are so prevalent in a sport in which elbows and knees are delivered liberally to foreheads, it’s surprising the injuries aren’t worse. But not today. No. Not today. At Cage Warriors 93. Haakon Foss opened up what looks to be a portal to another, simpler dimension right above Jack Mason’s left eye.

Here’s how it happened (this is pretty suitable for work):