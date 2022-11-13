Montana Love entered Saturday night’s bout with Steve Spark as a near perfect 18-0-1 in his career with nine knockouts, most recently getting a unanimous decision win on the Canelo-Bivol undercard in Las Vegas. The 27-year old light welterweight was a headliner for the card in his native Cleveland on Saturday, but the excitement quickly devolved into one of the wildest scenes in boxing this year, when Love got disqualified in the sixth round for throwing Spark over the top rope, Royal Rumble style.

Unfortunately in boxing this is not a legal way to win a fight and instead is a guaranteed way to lose it, as Love was swiftly DQ’d and Spark was named the victor. That was likely going to be the result anyways, as Love was sent to the canvas in the second round and had a big cut over his eye from a headbutt that the DAZN crew expected to cause a sixth round stoppage anyways and send the fight to the scorecards, where Spark would’ve been up thanks to the early knockdown.

This eliminated any doubt that Spark would get the win, though, and he even managed to stick the landing onto his feet after getting flipped over the top rope in the skirmish. Love was clearly not happy with the headbutt, which certainly seemed like an accidental clash of heads as they both dipped low to throw shots, and went out on his own terms in this one.