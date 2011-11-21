More NBA Stars Are Playing For “Charity”

I have to apologize, I swear that I didn’t have my Google news alerts set to “Obama” today, but I just can’t help when the President gets caught up in the day’s top stories. In this case, we’re currently in Day One-hundred-and-I-don’t-give-a-crap-anymore of the NBA lockout and the players and owners are more concerned with hiring lawyers and deciding on venues for antitrust lawsuits than they are, you know… PLAYING.

Thankfully, President Barack Obama knows just how to ease the pain being felt by the fans and especially the employees of the teams, arenas and the small restaurants and bars that depend on the teams in the lesser market cities to survive. He’s charging people between $200 and $5,000 to attend his own personal NBA All-Star Game.

Such stars as forward Carmelo Anthony of the New York Knicks, forward Kevin Durant of the Oklahoma City Thunder, guard Ray Allen of the Boston Celtics and forward Chris Bosh of the Miami Heat will headline the “Obama Classic Basketball Game” on Dec. 12 in Washington. Others confirmed to play include New Orleans Hornets guard Chris Paul, Orlando Magic center Dwight Howard and forward Quentin Richardson, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Baron Davis and forward Antawn Jamison, Los Angeles Lakers guard Derek Fisher (who was president of the disbanded players union), Memphis Grizzlies forward Rudy Gay, Indiana Pacers forward Tyler Hansbrough and swingman Dahntay Jones, Detroit Pistons guard Brandon Knight, Minnesota Timberwolves center Kevin Love, Knicks forward Amar’e Stoudemire, Washington Wizards guard John Wall, Thunder guard Russell Westbrook and free agents Tyson Chandler, Jamal Crawford and Juwan Howard. (Via USA Today)

It helps if you read that rundown like it’s a cock rock radio station’s summer festival at the local fairgrounds, because the humor will momentarily numb the pain of the reality that all of the money collected for this game will go to Obama’s re-election.

I’m not trying to start a political flame war today, as I retired from giving a hoot about one side or the other a few years ago. I certainly respect the games being hosted by LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Carmelo Anthony that actually have the proceeds going to charity, but it’s all PR at this point. They’re all grown millionaire adults and they can certainly do what they want.

I just find great irony in one-half of the reason thousands of people are unemployed is helping out the guy whose job it is to fix our economy. It’d be like if the NBA owners decided to host a fundraiser for Mitt Romney at which they’ll hunt the out-of-work beer vendors for sport with tanks. Damn, I probably shouldn’t be giving them ideas.