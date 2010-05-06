Morning Meat, Featuring The Greatest Weather Report Ever

05.06.10 8 years ago 2 Comments

“]

”[video

The Morning Meat brings you a hand-picked collection of internet goodness every morning. Think of it as a whorehouse for your brain. Send tips and links to WithLeather-Tips@UPROXX.com, and follow WL and Josh on Twitter.

  • It’s never too early to look at the NFL schedule. These AFC teams have the easiest rows to hoe on offense.

    Belmont.

  • Cell phones are not boomboxes. Seriously, put some damn headphones on.

    UPROXX.

  • Liver cancer is funny when it happens to children. Just ask.

    The Gally Blog.

  • One guy in the bigs is still rocking the big batting helmet. It’s the Yankees’ Francisco Cervelli.

    Bugs & Cranks.

  • Brian Griffin ate poop on TV. By the way, Brian Griffin is a cartoon dog.

    Warming Glow.

  • They just finished the Webby Awards. Our invitation must have been lost in the mail.

    Gamma Squad.

  • I’ve never been a fan of those New Balance sneakers, but you might be. Fresh…respected.

    The Smoking Section.

  • Tough guys in sports. The avoidance of the movie title was intentional on my part.

    Bleacher Report.

  • A rundown of the sexiest weather reporters in Mexico. Why Mexico? Why not?

    Asylum.

Around The Web

TAGSMORNING MEAT

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 5 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 5 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 6 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP