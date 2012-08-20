Move Over, Tebow: 'Felixing' Is The New Craze

Senior Writer
08.20.12 7 Comments

Since a run of four 90+ win seasons from 2000-2003, the Seattle Mariners have had just 2 winning seasons. While their fans certainly aren’t as maligned as those of the Cleveland Indians or Chicago Cubs, it’s still not very easy being a loyal moose in the Emerald City, especially with the team shipping out the beloved Ichiro Suzuki for greener pastures earlier this season. In fact, it’s safe to say that Mariners fans only have Felix Hernandez left to be proud of, and as long as he’s mowing them down at Safeco, they’re going to love him for it.
Enter: Felixing. As we watched King Felix pitch a perfect game last Wednesday, fans around the world are now celebrating the 26-year old by taking Tebowing behind the barn in favor of Felixing, which honors his celebratory “Where the Wild Things Are” victory pose. The pose has even caught on with Pearl Jam lead singer Eddie Vedder, who would qualify for the upcoming updates to my Interactive Celebrity Fan Tracker, if he’d simply decide which team he’s actually a fan of.
But aside from that, it’s nice to see those crazy kids in the Pacific Northwest celebrating something these days. Hopefully we’ll soon see Ufford introduce Tavarising, which is a bag-packing pose.

It’s worth noting that Vedder is supposedly wearing a Twins helmet while Felixing. He’s also a fan of the Chicago Cubs and whichever team Raul Ibanez plays for.
And it’s over. Colin Cowherd ruins everything.
( )

TOPICS#Seattle Mariners#Eddie Vedder#Colin Cowherd#MLB#Memes
TAGSCOLIN COWHERDeddie vedderFELIX HERNANDEZMEMESMLBSEATTLE MARINERStebowing

