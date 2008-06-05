M’S COACH HITS FOR THE PROFANITY CYCLE

The Chief is too wearied by the ongoing saga of his Mariners and their unremitting cycle of defeat, losing, tanking and buggery to further discuss them in this space, so the responsibility is deferred to his simian underling. Oh wait, that's me. Anyfuck, here's the clip of manager John McLaren getting bleeped a bunch of times, the number of which being padded because this particular TV station also bleeps "pissed off". Thanks for protecting our delicate sensibilities, censorsunts.
McLaren is all hot and bothered because the Mariners have the worst record in baseball despite a $117 million payroll and somewhat bright prospects coming into the season. Erik Bedard, who McLaren diplomatically said has to lose a few more games before he's really considered a disappointment, couldn't help but bring the losing virus in from Baltimore. It's actually the least malignant disease you can get from Charm City. Be thankful, Erik.
My freakin' ears!
I pity the unemployment office clerk who's late with McLaren's first check.
So you're saying you like where the M's are headed in 08?
Mariners=MLB welfare state
Perhaps we should get McLaren's thoughts on lesbians….
my high school lacrosse coach had good advice: suck less
but then again he was a complete douchebag
The M’s must really want the first pick in next year’s draft.
I can't f@#$ing believe the F#@$ing language this f%$^&ing a$$%(le is f@#$ing using. Who the f@$k does he f$%#ing think he f@#$ing is?
Ufford: "Not another Mariners clusterfuck… Tunison! You're from Pittsburgh. The Pirates have trained you to deal with this shit. You post it!"
Fuck
How about a team that spends $200 million to languish in last place? Introducing, your 2008 New York Yankees!